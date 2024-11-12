Princess Diana 'would be alive today', former Chauffeur claims

Princess Diana’s former chauffeur has broken his silence after decades and made a shocking statement about the tragic crash that claimed her life.
In a rare interview, Steve, who was once a trusted driver for the Princess of Wales, shared his emotional thoughts and bold claim: had he been behind the wheel that fateful night in Paris, Diana would still be alive today, reported LADbible.
The mystery surrounding Princess Diana’s death, 27 years ago on 31 August 1997, continues to captivate the world.
Diana was travelling with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, her driver Henri Paul, and bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones when their car crashed into a column in the Pont de l'Alma underpass, after being pursued by paparazzi.
Henri Paul and Dodi Fayed were killed instantly, while Diana and Trevor were critically injured. Despite efforts from emergency responders, Diana succumbed to her injuries later that morning.
Reflecting on the tragedy, Steve said, “I’d have taken a bullet for Diana. My job was my life. I was always there for her.” He added, “If life had taken a different trajectory, if I’d been driving that night in Paris, she would still be here today... because I would’ve kept her safe.”
Steve, who was devastated by Diana’s death, explained that the grief of losing her is beyond words, marking a profound loss for him.