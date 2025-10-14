Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton land in Northern Ireland for surprise visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Northern Ireland on Tuesday, October 14, ahead of William's Brazil trip

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Prince William, Kate Middleton land in Northern Ireland for surprise visit


Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland ahead of the Prince of Wales' solo Brazil trip.

On Tuesday, October 14, the couple arrived at their destination unannounced, where they are set to spend the day with local people.

Moreover, William and Kate's Northern Island trip will also include them paying a visit to some of the innovative and growth-creating organisations in the area and highlighting entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people.

The Royal couple were spotted seeing the new equipment of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service's new Learning and Development college.

For the surprise visit, the princess was donned in an olive green coat dress with a pair of earrings, while William looked dapper in a suit, featuring a brown coat and a light blue dress shirt.

Prince William, Kate Middleton land in Northern Ireland for surprise visit

William and Kate last visited together in October 2022, soon after they were titled Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September of that year.

Furthermore, in November 2024, the father-of-three visited the nation's capital, Belfast, where he hopped on a motorbike simulator during a visit to a university.

The surprise visit is just part of the busy fall for the British Royal Family, before they take a much-needed break on Christmas.

Last week, Kate stepped out in Oxford to visit parents and kids as part of her early years mission, while William joined his father, King Charles, for an evening promoting the climate control conference, COP30.

In the first week of November, William will head to Brazil solo for his Earthshot Prize, before he represents the monarch in the annual climate conference.

You Might Like:

King Charles feels 'betrayed' by Prince Harry: 'Back to where we were'

King Charles feels 'betrayed' by Prince Harry: 'Back to where we were'
The Duke of Sussex remains adamant about his concerns about security in the UK, making King Charles 'furious'

Prince William, Kate Middleton issue first update on unannounced Ireland trip

Prince William, Kate Middleton issue first update on unannounced Ireland trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William touched down in Northern Ireland earlier this week

King Charles finally takes strict action against Andrew as ‘patience runs out’

King Charles finally takes strict action against Andrew as ‘patience runs out’
King Charles gives new tension to Prince Andrew after another email to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced

Prince William, Kate Middleton plan big move amid tensions with King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton plan big move amid tensions with King Charles
Kensington Palace teases major update on Prince and Princess of Wales' new residence

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunite with Ed Sheeran at special spot from their past

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunite with Ed Sheeran at special spot from their past
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the weekend in New York City after being named the Humanitarians of the Year

Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's 'deeply uncomfortable' move for Lilibet

Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's 'deeply uncomfortable' move for Lilibet
The Duke of Sussex makes feelings clear on Meghan Markle's new post featuring daughter Lilibet

King Charles signals ‘new era’ days after Prince William’s remarks on royal change

King Charles signals ‘new era’ days after Prince William’s remarks on royal change
The British monarch is set to usher in a 'new era' after the Prince of Wales said that he will bring change to the monarchy

Royal Family reveals ‘symbolic’ role of key member

Royal Family reveals ‘symbolic’ role of key member
Palace gives sneak peek into Crown Prince's latest royal engagement

Princess Eugenie joins Princess Rajwa for key initiative amid family crisis

Princess Eugenie joins Princess Rajwa for key initiative amid family crisis
Crown Princess Rajwa Al Hussein was joined by Princess Eugenie amid key visits in London

Grand Duke Guillaume holds private meeting after throne ascension

Grand Duke Guillaume holds private meeting after throne ascension
Royal Family drops speical message after Grand Duke Guillaume hosted speical guests at Palace

Meghan Markle faces awkward blow as truth behind PFW appearance uncovered

Meghan Markle faces awkward blow as truth behind PFW appearance uncovered
Meghan Markle hit with embarrassing blow as Balenciaga designer spills hidden truth behind her Paris Fashion Week appearance

Duke of Kent marks major milestone after Duchess of Kent’s passing

Duke of Kent marks major milestone after Duchess of Kent’s passing
The Duchess of Kent, Katharine Worsley passed away on September, 16