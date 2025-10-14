Prince William, Kate Middleton land in Northern Ireland for surprise visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland ahead of the Prince of Wales' solo Brazil trip.
On Tuesday, October 14, the couple arrived at their destination unannounced, where they are set to spend the day with local people.
Moreover, William and Kate's Northern Island trip will also include them paying a visit to some of the innovative and growth-creating organisations in the area and highlighting entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people.
The Royal couple were spotted seeing the new equipment of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service's new Learning and Development college.
For the surprise visit, the princess was donned in an olive green coat dress with a pair of earrings, while William looked dapper in a suit, featuring a brown coat and a light blue dress shirt.
William and Kate last visited together in October 2022, soon after they were titled Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September of that year.
Furthermore, in November 2024, the father-of-three visited the nation's capital, Belfast, where he hopped on a motorbike simulator during a visit to a university.
The surprise visit is just part of the busy fall for the British Royal Family, before they take a much-needed break on Christmas.
Last week, Kate stepped out in Oxford to visit parents and kids as part of her early years mission, while William joined his father, King Charles, for an evening promoting the climate control conference, COP30.
In the first week of November, William will head to Brazil solo for his Earthshot Prize, before he represents the monarch in the annual climate conference.