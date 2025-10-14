Prince William, Kate Middleton issue first update on unannounced Ireland trip  

Kensington Palace has shared the first statement after Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, touched down in Northern Ireland.
On Tuesday, October 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off their unannounced visit to the Island, a few weeks before relocating to their new house.
Shortly after arriving for the royal trip, Prince William’s office turned to its official Instagram account to release the first message after their arrival.
"A brilliant visit to the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s new Learning and Development College in Cookstown," the Palace stated in the caption.
They continued, "A world-class facility helping to train the next generation of firefighters."
Alongside the important message, a few sneak peek into their prestigious trip was shared, showing the future King touring the site accompanied by the station heads.
While Kate Middleton was beaming as she was pictured sitting in one of the firefighting trucks.
According to media reports, during their Northern Ireland tour, the 43-year-old British Royal Family member joked that she wanted a fire engine to travel at top speed with sirens blaring when given a ride during a tour of a new college training firefighters in Northern Ireland.
This visit of Prince William and Kate Middleton – who tied the knot in 2018 – comes three years since they last toured Belfast in 2023.