Royal

King Charles finally takes strict action against Andrew as ‘patience runs out’

King Charles gives new tension to Prince Andrew after another email to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |

King Charles finally takes strict action against Andrew as 'patience runs out'


Prince Andrew is almost on the verge of a very strict yet decisive action from brother King Charles.

The 76-year-old monarch - who is already under immense pressure from royal circles to completely cut Andrew amid his never-ending controversies, has reportedly ran out of patience.

Andrew landed in new trouble after an email he sent to Epstein in February 2011came to light.

In the email - which was sent to the late pedophile a day after a newspaper published Andrew's photo with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, the Duke of York penned, "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it."

Now an inside source has revealed how the cancer-stricken king is looking at the whole embarrassment.

"This is the last straw. The King has made clear there can be no path back for Andrew, but now even his private privileges are under review," the insider told.

"Cutting him off from things he's always taken for granted – such as hosting shoots on royal estates – is one of the options being looked at to put what is being called one of a series of 'big squeezes' that need to be put on Andrew to get rid of him for good from official appearances or public outings," they added.

Meanwhile another source claimed that "There's enormous frustration behind Palace doors. Every time the monarchy moves forward, Andrew drags it back into the mud."

"Charles knows the public's patience has run out. The pressure is on him to act – and act decisively" they added.

Meanwhile, one senior figure familiar with the situation noted that "It's a moral and emotional situation for Charles."

"He loves his brother but also understands that Andrew's behavior continues to damage the monarchy. Charles has been patient, but that patience is wearing dangerously thin," they added.

This update comes just hours after Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie joined crown princess Rajwa for key visits in London.

The Princess of York visited the Springfield University Hospital at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS trust on Monday, October 14, 2025.

