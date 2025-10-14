Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton plan big move amid tensions with King Charles

Kensington Palace teases major update on Prince and Princess of Wales' new residence

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have planned to relocate to their "forever home" as tensions with King Charles escalate. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales – who have been constructing their Forest Lodge property for some time – are all set to move into their dream home. 

GB News reported that William and Kate will be moving into their new house alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis, on November 5, 2025. 

However, Kensington Palace have yet to issue the official statement over these ongoing reports.

A royal insider also recently revealed that the future King and Queen will celebrate Bonfire Night at their home after shifting from their Adelaide Cottage.

"It is hoped they will be in the new home in time for Bonfire Night. That will make a fun start for the children," the tipster noted.

For the unversed, the new property, Forest Lodge, consists of eight bedrooms across three storeys compared to their current four-bedroom accommodation. 

It is believed that the new royal residence of Kate and William is an upgraded property as compared to their Adelaide Cottage, where they were previously living.

This report came a few weeks after the next heir to the British throne made insensitive comments about his father, King Charles III.

In an interview with Eugene Levy, the 43-year-old British Royal Family member said he would change the monarchy when he becomes king, sparking a feud with His Majesty.

As of now, neither Prince William nor King Charles III has responded to the ongoing speculation about this rift. 

