Royal

King Charles 'had crucial talks' with Archbishop of Canterbury before resignation

The British monarch reportedly approved the Archbishop's resignation process

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024


King Charles recently held private talks with the Archbishop of Canterbury ahead of his resignation over the John Smyth sex abuse scandal.

As per GB News, the British Monarch held crucial talks today with Archbishop Justin Welby through intermediaries.

It is reported by the outlet that King Charles approved the Archbishop's resignation process.

As per the custom, generally, the public statement is accepted by the King, who serves as the highest authority within the Church of England, and it is often made at the time of formal departure rather than upon the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The three members of the General Synod started the petition in the church’s parliament, calling for Welby to quit had reached over 10,000 signatures.

In a statement, Welby said, "The last few days have renewed my long-felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England."

He added, "Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Welby continued, "The Makin Review has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth,” adding, “When I was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow.”

He mentioned taking “personal and institutional responsibility for the long and re-traumatising period between 2013 and 2024.”

Welby said, he must “honour my Constitutional and church responsibilities, so exact timings will be decided once a review of necessary obligations has been completed, including those in England and in the Anglican Communion,” adding, "I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church.”

He concluded, "As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse."

