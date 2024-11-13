Entertainment

Britney Spears ends financial ties with Kevin Federline after final child support payment

The 'Womanizer' singer will make the last payment of child support to her 46-year-old ex-husband

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Britney Spears ends financial ties with Kevin Federline after final child support payment
Britney Spears ends financial ties with Kevin Federline after final child support payment

Britney Spears is set to make her final child support payment to her ex-husband Kevin Federline this Friday, ending a longstanding financial arrangement.

As per TMZ, the Womanizer singer will make the last payment of child support to her 46-year-old ex-husband.

The source told the outlet that Spears has been giving bi-monthly payments to her ex on behalf of her youngest child Jayden who turned 18 two months ago.

It is reported that she already cleared the amount of $10K at the start of the month and will pay the last $10K in three days.

Earlier this year, the Toxic crooner’s lawyer Laura Wasser, often known as "disso queen," and his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan was involved in a legal dispute over the amount that how much would Spears have to pay.

The both parties had decided that the cutoff would be in November as their younger child would finish high school.

To note, the recent update came after the insider shared with Page Six that Spears and her son Jayden “have been spending a lot of time together.”

Further, another source shared that Jayden has been 'back in California' where Spears resides after relocating to Hawaii last year. 

Princess Anne experiences tense journey to Glasgow as she attends HIV congress

Princess Anne experiences tense journey to Glasgow as she attends HIV congress

Britney Spears ends financial ties with Kevin Federline after final child support payment

Britney Spears ends financial ties with Kevin Federline after final child support payment
Over-speeding wedding bus claims 14 lives in northern Pakistan

Over-speeding wedding bus claims 14 lives in northern Pakistan
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation

2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation

Entertainment News

2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Cillian Murphy 'Small Things Like These' surpasses 'Oppenheimer' ratings
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Katy Perry extends The Lifetimes Tour with exciting new shows
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
'Queen Woo' star Song Jae Rim breathes his last at age 39
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Britney Spears shares 'thrilling' update after bizarrely marrying herself
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
‘Harry Potter’ TV series eyes THIS actor for Dumbledore
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Kourtney Kardashian gives expert advice on hair-fall after BIG announcement
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Mattel issues apology for ‘misprinting’ adult site link on ‘Wicked’ toy boxes
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Paris Hilton calls daughter London ‘greatest blessing’ in birthday bash post
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Megan Fox announces first pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Timothée Chalamet exposes shocking demand of Hollywood agent