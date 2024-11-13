Britney Spears ends financial ties with Kevin Federline after final child support payment

Britney Spears is set to make her final child support payment to her ex-husband Kevin Federline this Friday, ending a longstanding financial arrangement.
As per TMZ, the Womanizer singer will make the last payment of child support to her 46-year-old ex-husband.
The source told the outlet that Spears has been giving bi-monthly payments to her ex on behalf of her youngest child Jayden who turned 18 two months ago.
It is reported that she already cleared the amount of $10K at the start of the month and will pay the last $10K in three days.
Earlier this year, the Toxic crooner’s lawyer Laura Wasser, often known as "disso queen," and his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan was involved in a legal dispute over the amount that how much would Spears have to pay.
The both parties had decided that the cutoff would be in November as their younger child would finish high school.
To note, the recent update came after the insider shared with Page Six that Spears and her son Jayden “have been spending a lot of time together.”
Further, another source shared that Jayden has been 'back in California' where Spears resides after relocating to Hawaii last year.