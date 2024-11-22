Entertainment

Nicole Kidman under fire after addressing viral Tom Cruise divorce meme

The 'Babygirl' star said that she was not celebrating her 2001 split from Tom Cruise

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Nicole Kidman has been accused of lying after she addressed a long-standing speculation surrounding a viral image of her celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The accusations came after the Perfect Couple star spoke about her famous photo during the conversation with British GQ.

She cleared the air, saying she was not celebrating her 2001 split from Cruise, but the snap was from a scene of her movie, whose name she didn’t reveal.

“That was from a film, that wasn’t real life,” she insisted. “I know that image!”

P.C: Pagesix
P.C: Pagesix

Notably, it’s been speculated that the snap was taken in 2001 when the Babygirl was leaving her lawyer’s office after settling her divorce from the Mission Impossible star.

She walked confidently along a sunlit sidewalk with her eyes shut and her arms lifted in a gesture of relief.

Nevertheless, Kidman stated that the commonly accepted narrative was “not accurate.”

Soon after A Family Affair star addressed the viral picture, the fans reacted to her remarks and accused that she’s lying.

“ok I just did a deep dive on this and not only does she not specify which movie it was, none of her legions of fans even have a hypothesis as to which movie it could have been. so I feel comfortable concluding that she’s lying and it really is a post-divorce paparazzi shot,” one X user wrote.

“I can’t remember a movie where she went totally barefaced AND wigless?” another replied.

The third added, “Also what movie would call for her to be dressed in those sneakers with that outfit??”

To note, Kidman tied the knot with Cruise in 1990, and they separated 11 years later, the couple adopted two kids: daughter Isabella, now 31, and son Connor, 29.

