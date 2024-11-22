Jonathan Majors' ex Grace Jabbari withdraws lawsuit amid ongoing legal drama

Jonathan Majors scored a significant legal victory as his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, officially dropped her assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor.
As per PEOPLE, the court documents filed on Thursday, November 21 Jabbari requested a case termination without the option to refile.
The former couple shared through their attorneys, that "all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice."
Previously, Jabarri filed a lawsuit against Majors in the Southern District of New York in March.
In her lawsuit, Jabarri asserted that Majors allegedly followed a "pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023."
She also disclosed the September 2022 incident in her lawsuit that the Creed star threw her up against the hood of her car, brought her inside their home, and "started hitting her head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”
"After the incident, Majors texted Grace asking her not to tell anyone about what had occurred. Ignoring the pain that her body was in as a result of the violence that he inflicted against her, Majors expressed concern over his career," the lawsuit further alleged.
Jabbari took the matter to the court after Major was convicted for misdemeanour assault in the third degree, which involved recklessly inflicting physical harm, along with second-degree harassment last December.