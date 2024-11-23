Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose fires back at nepotism critics

Lily-Rose Depp is proud of her “incredible parents”!
During an interview with Variety, the Nosferatu actress shared how she handles critics who accuse her of benefiting from nepotism due to her famous parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.
"I love acting. If people still want to talk s--- or see me in a certain way, then that’s not my problem. I’ve had to grow into that feeling as well,” she told the outlet.
Lily-Rose further added that Johnny and Paradis "are these incredible artists and I have grown up with that. Respecting them both so much and what they do, and trying to find my own identity in this world, has been interesting when everybody’s thinking that you’re here for the wrong reasons or that you don’t deserve to be here."
The young actress has proved her metal in entertainment industry with her splendid performance in films like Yoga Hosers (2016), Planetarium (2016) and Silent Night (2021), as well as in a lead role on HBO's 2023 series The Idol.
Lily-Rose Depp will be next seen in a remake of the 1922’s German silent film, Nosferatu, which is slated to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.
Moreover, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis welcomed Lily-Rose Depp on May 27, 1999.