Cara Delevingne reveals rare insight about sharing home with Taylor Swift

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Cara Delevingne opened up about her time living with Taylor Swift, sharing that she took the pop star on a "wild ride" during their cohabitation.

While conversing with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, published on November 21, the model, 32 reflected on her time, living with the Lover crooner after a rough breakup.

Delevingne, who is now in a relationship with girlfriend Minke, said, “I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her,”

“We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride," she continued.

She added, “Just to get her to blush would be great.”

Delevingne disclosed the rare details about Swift’s humour and her roasting skills

“The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast,” the Only Murders in the Building star said.

Delevingne continued, “She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f--- everyone up so hard.”

To note, Swift and Delevingne are close friends and last November, they were spotted together on a group outing with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes and Gigi Hadid in New York City.

