Entertainment

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater takes a tumble at 'Wicked' premiere

'Wicked' is slated to hit theatres on November 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Ariana Grandes boyfriend Ethan Slater takes a tumble at Wicked premiere
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater takes a tumble at 'Wicked' premiere

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater narrowly escaped a mishap at the UK premiere of Wicked on Monday evening.

The These Untold Secrets actor took a tumble on the rain-soaked floor as he tripped up in the doorway while walking down the green carpet.

In the video posted by fan standing in a crowd, Slater can be seen sitting on the floor after falling, before being helped up by security.

However, upon bouncing back up, Grande’s beau threw a thumbs up to the crowd outside despite of embarrassing moment.

Moreover, Grande and Slater made a very discreet appear ance together at the premiere, keeping their distance on the green carpet.

The couple, who started dating after meeting on the film's London set almost two years ago, have not left a single chance to flaunt their romance while promoting Wicked.

According to sources, the film’s producers feared that their romance would “overshadow” the film.

“When news of the relationship first broke, studio execs were extremely worried about how it would impact the film,' the insider previously told DailyMail.

They further added, “They were feeling the heat and Ariana and Ethan were instructed to disappear for six months, which they did.”

Wicked is slated to hit theatres on November 22, 2024.

Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose fires back at nepotism critics
Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose fires back at nepotism critics
Cardi B reveals punishment for kids if parent-teacher conferences don't go well
Cardi B reveals punishment for kids if parent-teacher conferences don't go well
The LaBrant Family: Everything to Know about internet’s most watched clan
The LaBrant Family: Everything to Know about internet’s most watched clan
Taylor Swift to receive huge Christmas gift but not from Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift to receive huge Christmas gift but not from Travis Kelce
Jennifer Lopez discusses putting ego aside for Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez discusses putting ego aside for Ben Affleck
Nicole Kidman under fire after addressing viral Tom Cruise divorce meme
Nicole Kidman under fire after addressing viral Tom Cruise divorce meme
Where is Bridgit Mendler now? Inside her life after ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Where is Bridgit Mendler now? Inside her life after ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Jonathan Majors' ex Grace Jabbari withdraws lawsuit amid ongoing legal drama
Jonathan Majors' ex Grace Jabbari withdraws lawsuit amid ongoing legal drama
Selena Gomez swoons over fan's hilarious meme about her
Selena Gomez swoons over fan's hilarious meme about her
Cara Delevingne reveals rare insight about sharing home with Taylor Swift
Cara Delevingne reveals rare insight about sharing home with Taylor Swift
Gavin Casalegno enjoys honeymoon after marriage with Cheyanne King
Gavin Casalegno enjoys honeymoon after marriage with Cheyanne King
CMA Awards 2024: Morgan Wallen, Megan Moroney earn accolades
CMA Awards 2024: Morgan Wallen, Megan Moroney earn accolades