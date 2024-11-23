Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater takes a tumble at 'Wicked' premiere

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater narrowly escaped a mishap at the UK premiere of Wicked on Monday evening.
The These Untold Secrets actor took a tumble on the rain-soaked floor as he tripped up in the doorway while walking down the green carpet.
In the video posted by fan standing in a crowd, Slater can be seen sitting on the floor after falling, before being helped up by security.
However, upon bouncing back up, Grande’s beau threw a thumbs up to the crowd outside despite of embarrassing moment.
Moreover, Grande and Slater made a very discreet appear ance together at the premiere, keeping their distance on the green carpet.
The couple, who started dating after meeting on the film's London set almost two years ago, have not left a single chance to flaunt their romance while promoting Wicked.
According to sources, the film’s producers feared that their romance would “overshadow” the film.
“When news of the relationship first broke, studio execs were extremely worried about how it would impact the film,' the insider previously told DailyMail.
They further added, “They were feeling the heat and Ariana and Ethan were instructed to disappear for six months, which they did.”
Wicked is slated to hit theatres on November 22, 2024.