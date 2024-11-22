Entertainment

Taylor Swift to receive huge Christmas gift but not from Travis Kelce

The 'Lover' crooner will receive a surprise Christmas gift amid her romance with Travis Kelce

  • November 22, 2024
Jason Kelce has hinted at a special holiday surprise for Taylor Swift, teasing that he has "something up his sleeve" for her Christmas gift this year.

While conversing at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, November 21, the former NFL star revealed his holiday present plan with the host, sharing that it would have a personal touch.

“It’s tough to shop for people that can have anything that they want,” Kelce, 37, said.

He added, “You gotta go to handmade gifts, something sentimental, maybe, that is near and dear to them.”

On inquiring about the gift for the Lover crooner, the Monday Night Countdown host hinted that he might build something "by hand" for Swift and his brother Travis Kelce.

“I’ve got something up my sleeve this year,” Kelce said, adding, “A macaroni necklace. It works for me with my kids very well.”

“It would be funny if you make Taylor a macaroni necklace,” Kimmel replied.

He went on to say, “and then all of a sudden millions of girls are wearing macaroni necklaces.”

“Friendship macaroni necklaces, we just started a trend,” Kelce joked.

To note, Taylor Swift is currently dating Jason Kelce's brother Travis Kelce.

They onfirmed their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

