Jennifer Lopez discusses putting ego aside for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her transformative role in Ben Affleck’s Unstoppable, revealing how she had to ‘let go of her ego’ and shed her iconic 'JLo' persona for the film.
While conversing with a reporter from Amazon/MGM, the Atlas star, who played the character of Judy Robles in the true-life story Unstoppable, revealed about her character.
Lopez said, “'It was an honor to be a part of Anthony's story and to play Judy.”
She went on to say, “I approached the role with a complete lack of ego where you have to go in there and have so much respect for the person you are playing because it's her story.”
Sharing details of her role, J.Lo said, “I disappeared, there was no Jennifer, no JLO - that person on the screen is just Judy.”
The Mother star continued, “Luckily I got to spend time with her and see who she was alone and as a mother.”
The movie is set to release in theatres on December 6 and will be on Prime on January 16.
Produced by Lopez's former husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the sports biography features Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles, a real-life wrestler who was born with one leg.