Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez discusses putting ego aside for Ben Affleck

J.Lo revealed how she had to ‘let go of her ego’ for ex-husband Ben Affleck

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Jennifer Lopez discusses putting ego aside for Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez discusses putting ego aside for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her transformative role in Ben Affleck’s Unstoppable, revealing how she had to ‘let go of her ego’ and shed her iconic 'JLo' persona for the film.

While conversing with a reporter from Amazon/MGM, the Atlas star, who played the character of Judy Robles in the true-life story Unstoppable, revealed about her character.

Lopez said, “'It was an honor to be a part of Anthony's story and to play Judy.”

She went on to say, “I approached the role with a complete lack of ego where you have to go in there and have so much respect for the person you are playing because it's her story.”

Sharing details of her role, J.Lo said, “I disappeared, there was no Jennifer, no JLO - that person on the screen is just Judy.”

The Mother star continued, “Luckily I got to spend time with her and see who she was alone and as a mother.”

The movie is set to release in theatres on December 6 and will be on Prime on January 16.

Produced by Lopez's former husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the sports biography features Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles, a real-life wrestler who was born with one leg.

Jason Kelce brings NFL to late night TV with new show starting January 2025
Jason Kelce brings NFL to late night TV with new show starting January 2025
Nicole Kidman under fire after addressing viral Tom Cruise divorce meme
Nicole Kidman under fire after addressing viral Tom Cruise divorce meme
Where is Bridgit Mendler now? Inside her life after ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Where is Bridgit Mendler now? Inside her life after ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Jonathan Majors' ex Grace Jabbari withdraws lawsuit amid ongoing legal drama
Jonathan Majors' ex Grace Jabbari withdraws lawsuit amid ongoing legal drama
Selena Gomez swoons over fan's hilarious meme about her
Selena Gomez swoons over fan's hilarious meme about her
Cara Delevingne reveals rare insight about sharing home with Taylor Swift
Cara Delevingne reveals rare insight about sharing home with Taylor Swift
Gavin Casalegno enjoys honeymoon after marriage with Cheyanne King
Gavin Casalegno enjoys honeymoon after marriage with Cheyanne King
CMA Awards 2024: Morgan Wallen, Megan Moroney earn accolades
CMA Awards 2024: Morgan Wallen, Megan Moroney earn accolades
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship ‘marketing strategy’ for Chiefs?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship ‘marketing strategy’ for Chiefs?
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence reveals struggles of producing ‘Bread and Roses’
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence reveals struggles of producing ‘Bread and Roses’
Megan Moroney celebrates huge CMA win with sentimental speech
Megan Moroney celebrates huge CMA win with sentimental speech
John Stamos breaks silence on criticism over his bald cap move with Dave Coulier
John Stamos breaks silence on criticism over his bald cap move with Dave Coulier