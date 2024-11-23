 The LaBrant Family: Everything to Know about internet’s most watched clan

The LaBrant Family is one of the most watched family on the internet with almost 13 million subscibers on their YouTube Channel, The LaBrant Fam, since 2017.
They are known for documenting their life on social media as a loving family, who posts fun videos such as viral trends, challenges, pranks, vlogs and Q&A videos.
But who they actually are? Let’s find out.
The LaBrant Family:
The LaBrant Family includes an adorable couple, Cole LaBrant and Savannah LaBrant, and their five children, Everleigh Rose, Posie Rayne, Zealand Cole, Sunday Savannah and Beckham Blue LaBrant.
Cole LaBrant:
Cole LaBrant was born on August 21, 1996 in Troy, Alabama, USA.
He is an actor and social media personality, who is known for his work in Sanders Shorts (2013), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - The Trailer Rescue (2017) and Dhar Mann Studios Behind the Scenes Channel (2021).
In 2013, LaBrant amassed almost 3 million people on short video platform, Vine, alonside his two mates, Baylor Barnes and John Stephen Grice on channel Dem White Boyz.
However, the group was hacked and they lost their most of the content.
Then, Cole went solo and doubled his followers with funny sketches and videos.
Savannah LaBrant:
Savannah LaBrant is a popular fashion blogger, professional photographer, and social media influencer, who has over 30 million followers on 30 million followers on TikTok and 7.2 million fans on Instagram.
How old was Savannah when she had Everleigh?
Savannah, who grew up in California, was just 19 years old when she welcomed her first daughter Everleigh in December 2012.
When did Cole LaBrant and Savannah LaBrant married :
The already then famous couple, Cole LaBrant and Savannah LaBrant, started dating in 2016 and after a year of long-distance relationship, they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on July 10, 2017.
How many kids do Cole and Savannah have?
The couple have four kids together but Cole is also a father figure to Savannah’s daughter Everleigh, whom she shares with ex-partner.
Cole and Savannah welcomed their first daughter Posie Raine LaBrant in 2018 and first son, Zealand Cole LaBrant on July 29, 2020.
After two years, Savannah and Cole welcomed their third child Sunday LaBrant.
On May 20, 2024, the loved up coupe announced the arrival of their fourth child, Beckham Blue LaBrant.