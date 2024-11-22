Selena Gomez swoons over fan's hilarious meme about her

Selena Gomez never disappoints her fans and so do they!
Recently, the Who Says singer expressed her heartfelt gratitude after stumbling upon a relatable meme about her shows on social media.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Gomez shared a screenshot of a fan’s hilarious tweet on X (formerly Twitter), alongside her reaction to it which is too cute to handle.
“It’s so funny to be a Selena Gomez fan rn. I’m currently watching Emilia Pérez in my room where as my brother and sister are watching Only Murders and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in their respective rooms lmao,” the fan wrote on X on Thursday, November 21.
Gomez couldn't help but swoon over the tweet, responding with a heartfelt comment, penning, "My dream come true lol."
To note, Selena Gomez has given back-to-back hits in 2024.
Her most anticipated musical crime comedy film Emilia Pérez was theatrically released on August 21, and TV series Only Murders in the Building premiered on August 27, 2024, on Hulu.
Meanwhile, another comedy TV series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place streamed on October 29, 2024, on Disney Channel.