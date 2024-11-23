Cardi B reveals punishment for kids if parent-teacher conferences don't go well

Cardi B knows how to punish her kids!
On Thursday, the rapper posted a hilarious video of herself on Instagram Stories, sharing a list of punishments she would give her kids if their parent-teacher conferences didn't go well.
"On my way to parent-teacher conferences. I better hear some good s--- or else," she said while sitting in the car on the way to parent-teacher conferences for her daughter Kulture and son Wave Set.
She further jokingly added, "iPads will be broken, phones will be thrown in the garbage, TVs will be disconnected, cables will be turned off. I am not playing. I am that type of mom."
To note, Cardi shares Kulture and Wave Set, with estranged husband Offset.
Later in the video, the Up singer quickly clarified that she was joking about the punishments.
"No, I'm kidding. I won't do all of that but I hope I hear some good s---,” she told her followers.
Alongside the clip, Cardi penned, "Going to parent-teacher conferences when I feel like a kid myself is funny to me.”
Besides Kulture and Wave Set, Cardi B and Offset have also welcomed their child in September.