Gavin Casalegno enjoys honeymoon after marriage with Cheyanne King 

Gavin Casalegno has been enjoying honeymoon in Maldives after getting married to the love of his life Cheyanne King.
The lovebirds exchanged the wedding vows on November 12, 2024.
Their intimate ceremony took place outdoors under a floral arch with pink and yellow flowers. Casalegno went for a classic black suit, while his wife Cheyanne wore a strapless wedding gown with sheer white sleeves and a tulle train.
On Thursday, the renowned actor, 25, posted pictures from the Maldives getaway on his Instagram.
On a relationship front, The Vampire Diaries star was previously in a six-year relationship with model Larsen Thompson, which reportedly ended in August 2022.
Let’s take a deep dive into his skyrocketing career and how he became famous.
Is Gavin Casalegno in 'The Vampire Diaries'?
Yes, Gavin Casalegno starred in the hit show, The Vampire Diaries. He played the tole of Young Damon in one of the episodes.
The main cast of the show includes Kat Graham, Ian Somerhalder, Zach Roerig, Candice Accola, Michael Trevino, Steven R. McQueen, Matt Davis, Nina Dobrev, Michael Malarkey, and Paul Wesley.
How did Gavin Casalegno get famous?
Gavin Casalegno recently became super famous for character Jeremiah Fisher in the Amazon Prime TV series The Summer I Turned Pretty.
He started his acting career at the young age of 7, and since then he had appeared in several films and TV shows, including Noah, The Vampire Diaries and Walker.
Casalegno has even modelled for Sony, Papa John's, and JC Penney.
Are Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung friends?
There were rumours about Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung dating last year since they both became an on-screen couple on the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.
However, Casalegno made his relationship public with now-wife Cheyanne King in September 2023.