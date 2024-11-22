Entertainment

Where is Bridgit Mendler now? Inside her life after ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez’s starrer ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ featured Bridgit Mendler playing Juliet van Heusen

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Bridgit Mendler, who portrayed Justin’s vampire girlfriend, Juliet van Heusen, in Selena Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place, is a former American actress and singer and has worked in numerous movies, tv shows, and sang multiple songs.

The actress, after making a successful career in acting and singing, is now an entrepreneur.

Graduating from MIT and Harvard, the former actress is now a businesswoman, making her career cited as an example of a successful career reinvention.

Bridgit Mendler education:

After graduating with a degree in anthropology from the University of Southern California (USC) in 2010s, the Merry Happy Whatever actress, in May 2018, announced her enrollment in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a focus on improving social media.

Later in 2022, Mendler joined Harvard Law School alongside her education at MIT. She earned a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in May 2024.

Bridgit Mendler movies:

Bridgit Mendler began her acting career with the 2007 film Alice Upside Down in which she played Pamela Jones.

The actress has also worked in multiple other movies, including The Clique (2008), Muppets Most Wanted (2014), and Lennon or McCartney (2014). Her last movie was Father of the Year which was released in 2018.

Bridgit Mendler tv shows:

The House actress stepped into the world of tv shows with 2006’s General Hospital, in which she was seen in only one episode.

From 2009 to 2012, Bridgit Mendler made recurring appearances in Selena Gomez’s hit fantasy teen sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place, portraying Juliet van Heusen.

Her last tv show was 2019 sitcom Merry Happy Whatever.

What does Bridgit Mendler do now?

Bridgit Mendler is currently the CEO and co-founder of a satellite data startup, Northwood Space, which she launched along with her husband Griffin Cleverly in October 2023.

