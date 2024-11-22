Entertainment

Megan Moroney celebrates huge CMA win with sentimental speech

The ‘Am I Okay?’ singer delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning her first-ever CMA Award

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024

Megan Moroney celebrates huge CMA win with sentimental speech


Megan Moroney is crowned the “new artist of the year” at CMA Awards 2024!

On Wednesday night, November 20, the Country Music Awards (CMA) held its star-studded awards event at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where it awarded the best country artists for their outstanding contribution in the industry.

The I’m Not Pretty singer, Megan Moroney, who is acclaimed for her work in albums Lucky and Am I Okay? bagged her first-ever CMA award, becoming the “new artist of the year.”

While receiving the award, the singer delivered a sentimental speech on stage as she expressed gratitude to her fans and gave a shoutout to her producer, Kristian Bush, with whom she has worked on the albums.

Thanking her fans, Moroney regarded them as “a large reason of why I am up here right now.”

“The way they show up for me, the way they care about my songs and they make signs and t-shirts and they wait outside the venue starting at 3am, it’s really insane to me,” Moroney said. “This means so much to me,” she added.

Giving a huge shoutout to the producer, the singer noted, “Thank you for letting me be your intern at the University of Georgia so many years ago.”

She also thanked her team, the record label, and her agent for assisting her in every possible way.

Megan Moroney and Sugarland’s Kristian Bush have collaborated on the singer’s 2023 debut album, Lucky, and 2024 sophomore album, Am I Okay?, which was quick to dominate the Billboard 200 album chart with 9th position.

John Stamos breaks silence on criticism over his bald cap move with Dave Coulier
John Stamos breaks silence on criticism over his bald cap move with Dave Coulier
Ryan Reynolds meets Barack Obama at Sportico Summit
Ryan Reynolds meets Barack Obama at Sportico Summit
Taylor Swift surprises fans with Joe Jonas mash-up song at Toronto show
Taylor Swift surprises fans with Joe Jonas mash-up song at Toronto show
Sabrina Carpenter wraps up North American leg of Short n’ Sweet tour
Sabrina Carpenter wraps up North American leg of Short n’ Sweet tour
Billie Eilish adds another feather to her cap after following Grammy nominations
Billie Eilish adds another feather to her cap after following Grammy nominations
Angelina Jolie declares motherhood as her top priority after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie declares motherhood as her top priority after Brad Pitt divorce
Katy Perry's daughter's adorable nickname for Luke Bryan REVEALED
Katy Perry's daughter's adorable nickname for Luke Bryan REVEALED
Selena Gomez offers glimpses into ‘one of her favourite’ photoshoot
Selena Gomez offers glimpses into ‘one of her favourite’ photoshoot
P!nk concludes epic 131-show tour after 17 months: ‘A lifetime of memories’
P!nk concludes epic 131-show tour after 17 months: ‘A lifetime of memories’
Katie Price addresses buzz around ninth marriage proposal rumors
Katie Price addresses buzz around ninth marriage proposal rumors
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev settle divorce as agree to end legal battle
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev settle divorce as agree to end legal battle
Travis Kelce playfully desires having kids amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce playfully desires having kids amid Taylor Swift romance