Megan Moroney celebrates huge CMA win with sentimental speech

Megan Moroney is crowned the “new artist of the year” at CMA Awards 2024!
On Wednesday night, November 20, the Country Music Awards (CMA) held its star-studded awards event at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where it awarded the best country artists for their outstanding contribution in the industry.
The I’m Not Pretty singer, Megan Moroney, who is acclaimed for her work in albums Lucky and Am I Okay? bagged her first-ever CMA award, becoming the “new artist of the year.”
While receiving the award, the singer delivered a sentimental speech on stage as she expressed gratitude to her fans and gave a shoutout to her producer, Kristian Bush, with whom she has worked on the albums.
Thanking her fans, Moroney regarded them as “a large reason of why I am up here right now.”
“The way they show up for me, the way they care about my songs and they make signs and t-shirts and they wait outside the venue starting at 3am, it’s really insane to me,” Moroney said. “This means so much to me,” she added.
Giving a huge shoutout to the producer, the singer noted, “Thank you for letting me be your intern at the University of Georgia so many years ago.”
She also thanked her team, the record label, and her agent for assisting her in every possible way.
Megan Moroney and Sugarland’s Kristian Bush have collaborated on the singer’s 2023 debut album, Lucky, and 2024 sophomore album, Am I Okay?, which was quick to dominate the Billboard 200 album chart with 9th position.