CMA Awards 2024: Morgan Wallen, Megan Moroney earn accolades

CMA Awards 2024 is finally here to honor the outstanding contribution of the amazing artists in the country music industry.
The 58th Annual Country Music Associates Awards, which was held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday night, November 20, was truly a glamorous event that united several stars under one roof to honor the best talents of the year.
From Morgan Wallen winning “Entertainer Of The Year” award to Megan Moroney winning her first CMA Award for “New Artist Of The Year,” the event surely made many shed tears of happiness.
The star-studded event, which was hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson, aired live on ABC.
CMA Awards 2024 Complete Winner List:
Here’s the complete winner list for the 2024 CMA Awards.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
1- Luke Combs
2- Jelly Roll
3- Chris Stapleton
4- Morgan Wallen
5- Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
1- A Bar Song (Tipsy) — Shaboozey; Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez
2- Dirt Cheap — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
3- I Had Some Help — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
4- Watermelon Moonshine — Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
5- White Horse — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
1- Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
2- Fathers & Sons — Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
3- Higher — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
4- Leather — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
5- Whitsitt Chapel — Jelly Roll; Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley
SONG OF THE YEAR
1- Burn It Down — Parker McCollum; Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
2- Dirt Cheap — Cody Johnson; Songwriter: Josh Phillips
3- I Had Some Help — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
4- The Painter — Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
5- White Horse — Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
1- Kelsea Ballerini
2- Ashley McBryde
3- Megan Moroney
4- Kacey Musgraves
5- Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
1- Luke Combs
2- Jelly Roll
3- Cody Johnson
4- Chris Stapleton
5- Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
1- Lady A
2- Little Big Town
3- Old Dominion
4- The Red Clay Strays
5- Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
1- Brooks & Dunn
2- Brothers Osborne
3- Dan + Shay
4- Maddie & Tae
5- The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
1- Cowboys Cry Too — Kelsea Ballerini featuring Noah Kahan; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
2- I Had Some Help — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen; Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
3- I Remember Everything — Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves; Producer: Zach Bryan
4- Man Made a Bar — Morgan Wallen featuring Eric Church; Producer: Joey Moi
5- you look like you love me — Ella Langley featuring Riley Green; Producer: Will Bundy
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
1- Tom Bukovac
2- Jenee Fleenor
3- Paul Franklin
4- Rob McNelley
5- Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
1- Dirt Cheap — Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney
2- I Had Some Help — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen; Director: Chris Villa
3- I’m Not Pretty — Megan Moroney; Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
4- The Painter — Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney
5- Wildflowers and Wild Horses — Lainey Wilson; Director: Patrick Tracy
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
1- Megan Moroney
2- Shaboozey
3- Nate Smith
4- Mitchell Tenpenny
5- Zach Top
6- Bailey Zimmerman