Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship ‘marketing strategy’ for Chiefs?

Even after more than a year of whirlwind romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is still speculated as a brilliant marketing move for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Breaking silence over the speculations during his appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, November 20, the President of Chiefs, Mark Donovan, said that Swift and Kelce’s relationship is “authentic” and not a “marketing strategy.”
“I’d love to say that it was a marketing strategy, but it is an authentic relationship, and we’re happy to have it,” he said on the show.
Donovan also noted that the lovebirds’ romance has been “nothing but good” for the team and organization.
He continued, “I think the best thing I can say about the whole relationship and the impact it’s had on us is: Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom. She is an authentic fan, and that matters to our fans and our fanbase, and it matters to us and we try to respect that.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who are cherished by fans for their thrilling chemistry, never miss any chance to display their love for each other.
The duo are also each other’s constant cheer leaders with the Chiefs’ tight-end showing his support to the Cruel Summer crooner on her Eras Tour concerts, while Swift openly displays her love and appreciation cheering on her boyfriend during his games.