Queen Camilla attends first royal engagement after chest infection

  • November 13, 2024


Queen Camilla attended the first royal engagement while she’s on the road to recovery after terrible health scare.

On November 12, 2024, the queen returned to her royal duties after stepping down from them due to a chest infection.

After health crisis, she could not even joined the royal family for Remembrance events over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Queen welcomed shortlisted authors to Clarence House to congratulate them ahead of the 2024 Booker Prize Award ceremony.

She said, "I'm obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on, I really wanted to come," as per a video shared on X by Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English.

In another shot, her majesty added, "I'm on the mend, these things always take a bit of time to get rid of. You think you got rid of it, they just sort of hang on for a bit,” she told American author Percival EverettBut hopefully, “I’m on the mend now. It's nice to see you again.”

The official page of the royal family posted pictures from the Clarence House and penned a message on behalf of Camilla.”

“Many congratulations to Samantha Harvey on having won the Booker Prize Award 2024 with your brilliant novel, Orbital! - Camilla R,” the caption read.

Samantha Harvey won £50,000 prize and trophy at a ceremony held at Old Billingsgate in the City of London.

