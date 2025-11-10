Kate Middleton honours Diana with moving tribute in front of Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Princess Diana during her latest appearance.
To mark the 2025 Remembrance Sunday Service, the Princess of Wales made a graceful appearance on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building alongside Queen Camilla.
While commemorating the solemn occasion standing next to the Queen Consort, Kate made a powerful move, paying a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law Diana.
For the ceremony, Prince William’s wife wore the Collingwood Pearl Earrings, which were worn often by the late People’s Princess.
The dazzling accessory was gifted to Diana by Collingwood – a jeweller beloved by the Spencer Family – and she frequently wore them even before becoming a princess, GB News noted.
Some of the famous occasions where Princess Diana donned the beautiful pieces were at a 1981 dinner in London for King Khalid of Saudi Arabia, and at a 1985 evening reception in the British Embassy in Washington, DC.
The Collingwood Pearl Earrings now belong to Princess Kate, who was first seen wearing them at a Spanish State Banquet in 2017.
At the Remembrance Sunday Service, Kate’s husband Prince William joined King Charles at the Cenotaph, where they laid wreaths at the memorial in Whitehall, honoring those who have lost their lives in conflict.