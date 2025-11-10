Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to spend Christmas with Charles, snubbing Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly planning to spend Christmas with King Charles at Sandringham, snubbing their disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Sarah Ferguson, 66, who still lives at Royal Lodge, might not spend time with her daughters, hoping to get Christmas invites from family and friends.
An insider told The Sun, “It is a conundrum what they do with Andrew this Christmas. No one wants to be seen with him, and the family have pretty much given up on him. Beatrice and Eugenie are very likely to be at Sandringham, as they are very much still in the royal fold.”
The source added, “Although Sarah is still living at Royal Lodge, she is weighing up invitations to spend it with friends, including possibly going abroad. But Andrew is being exiled from the Royal Family, so they don’t want to leave him on his own.”
As per tabloids, Royal household staff is working behind the scenes to make sure Andrew isn't left alone during the holidays.
The former duke’s siblings Prince Edward, 61, or Princess Anne, 75, might be asked to accompany him during the festive season.
To note, Andrew was stripped from his royal titles and honours on October 17.