Kensington Palace drops special video of William, Kate’s joint appearance

Kensington Palace has shared an exclusive video from Prince William and Princess Kate’s major joint appearance.
On Sunday, November 9, the royal residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their joint Instagram account to drop special glimpses from their appearance from Remembrance Sunday.
Remembrance Sunday is a memorial day observed in the UK and Commonwealth countries to honour the service and sacrifice of members of the armed forces and civilians who lost their lives in wars and conflicts.
The video opened with a magnificent view of The Cenotaph – a war memorial on Whitehall in London, England.
In the next frame, William, along with his uncle, Prince Edward, was seen marching, led by his father, King Charles.
The clip also featured Kate Middleton exuding grace in an elegant black dress as she joined Queen Camilla at the balcony to commemorate the solemn event.
“Each year it is an honour to take part in Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London alongside other members of the Royal Family and in front of veterans and their families. Lest We Forget,” penned the palace.
Notably, this marked Prince William and Princess Kate’s first joint appearance in weeks, as they were last spotted together mid-October, when they marked National Baking Week participating in the baking of a traditional potato apple cake at Long Meadow Farm in Portadown, Belfast.