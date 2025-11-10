Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle Lifts Lid on ‘privileged childhood’

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Prince Harry and Prince William’s uncle, Charles Spencer, has shared a poignant memory of “privileged childhood.”

On Sunday, November 9, their uncle posted a throwback picture from childhood on Instagram and shared a fond memory.

Charles wrote, “My father captured our childhoods forever, with his ever-present cameras. Barely a month goes by when I don’t find another stash of his family photographs, which bring back so many memories. These two images are from our Park House days - which was our extremely happy childhood home in Sandringham, Norfolk.”

He added, “We were all so upset to leave it when my father inherited @althorphouse in the summer of 1975. With my stylish sister Sarah, and our pet Keeshond Saskia (Sarah still has a dog from this breed, now); and me (in towelling robe - fresh out of the pool) looking keen on Park House’s hard tennis court, where many a happy hour was spent.”

While concluding the note, the author expressed gratitude, “A privileged childhood, for sure - but the greatest privilege was being brought up in such a very happy home.”

William was recently spotted taking part in Remembrance Sunday service alongside King Charles and Princess Kate.

Meanwhile, Harry attend Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday in LA with wife Meghan Markle.

