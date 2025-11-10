King Abdullah touches down in Japan to begin high-profile Asia tour

King Abdullah has officially begun his Asia tour.
In a new Instagram post on Monday, November 10, the Royal Hashemite Court shared a major update about the monarch’s high-profile trip to Asia.
They reported that the Jordanian king has touched down in Tokyo, Japan, which serves as the first stop of the five-country tour.
“His Majesty’s Asian working tour begins in Tokyo,” read the caption.
Accompanying the caption was a photo of King Abdullah II, dressed in a brownish-grey suit complemented by a dotted burgundy tie, as he delightfully smiled while looking away from the camera.
During his time in Japan, the King of Jordan will meet with Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, and Japanese ministers and officials.
He is also scheduled to hold talks with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Japan External Trade Organisation, and Japanese companies.
As per Jordan Times, “Jordan is scheduled to sign cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding with Japan, Indonesia, and Pakistan on the sidelines of His Majesty’s meetings during the working tour.”
The royal tour to Asia – which includes five stops, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Pakistan – aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between Jordan and these Asian countries.