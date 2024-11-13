Kate Middleton reveals purpose behind this year's carol service 

The Princess of Wales is set to impress fans around Christmas after a difficult cancer journey.
After making studded appearances at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance and the National Service of Remembrance last week, Kate Middleton has confirmed to be hosting this year's Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday, December 6, 2024.
As per the official statement by Kensington Palace, "The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."
The palace further revealed, that Catherine "wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need - individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive".
Kensington palace further unveiled that this year's theme is inspired by Christmas story "which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy".
It is pertinent to mention, Kate Middleton shared the news of completing her cancer treatment in September, nearly nine months since being diagnosed in January.