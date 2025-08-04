Prince Andrew’s Thai adventures exposed in new bombshell memoir

Prince Andrew’s controversial Thai trip adventures have reportedly been leaked in the latest explosive memoir.
Andrew Lownie is set to release a bombshell memoir titled, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, next week. A few excerpts from the book had been released by the Daily Mail over the weekend.
The Duke of York travelled to Bangkok, Thailand, on June 12, 2006, to attend the Royal Barge Procession. He celebrated the 60th anniversary of Thailand King’s accession to the throne.
As per the author, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father disgraced the Royal Family due to his callous sexual behavior.
Andrew reportedly bought more than 40 women to his hotel suite in such numbers that even the staff of a luxury Bangkok hotel.
A witness told the author, “Often, as soon as one left, another would arrive.”
After his Thailand trip was exposed in the memoir, Prince Andrew stepped out with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for a “casual walk” and some “down time” in Windsor Castle.
As per The Daily Mail, the former couple were spotted in a black Land Rover Defender on Monday, August 4.
Notably, Sarah and Prince exchanged the wedding vows on July 23, 1986, and parted ways in May 1996.