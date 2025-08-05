Home / Royal

King Charles' team swiftly handles royal blunder after monarch's outing

King Charles’ social media team has swiftly resolved a royal blunder after his Scotland outing.

On August 4, Buckingham Palace shared a post of His Majesty, in which the name of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, had an error.

The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), initially referred to her as “The Queen Mother” instead of her full and formal title, “Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.”

"The King has attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness! First established in the village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the 70th Birthday of The Queen Mother, The Mey Games have since become an annual tradition,” the Palace's original message read.

A few minutes later, the post was edited to reflect the correct name, "The King has attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness! First established in the village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the 70th Birthday of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, The Mey Games have since become an annual tradition."

The full title for Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was used to distinguish her from her daughter, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

During his latest outing, King Charles attended the 2025 Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

Like his late mother, the British monarch has a deep affection for Scotland, often spending summers at Balmoral and embracing traditional Scottish attire during visits.

