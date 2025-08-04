Meghan Markle to King Charles: 5 times royals figures broke key protocols

The British Royal Family, known for their strict rules and traditions, has broken royal protocols a handful of times.
From attending public school to entering a car before Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the Buckingham Palace have repeatedly pushed the boundaries of protocol.
Here are the top five instances where they broke formal expectations, showcasing a more human side to the monarchy.
Meghan Markle enters car before Queen Elizabeth II
Back in 2018, Meghan Markle broke one of the major protocols of the Palace.
During a royal outing, the Duchess of Sussex was seen entering a vehicle ahead of Queen Elizabeth II.
This incident sparked a lot of backlash, with Royal watchers calling it a clear breach of decorum.
Princess Diana’s decision to send Prince William, Prince Harry to public school
Princess Diana insisted that her kids, Prince Harry and Prince William, will attend a public school unlike other young royals—breaching a royal protocol.
As a result, the Prince of Wales became the first heir to the throne to attend the public school.
Prince William once travelled in same plane with Prince George
It is a known Royal Family rule that two heirs of the British throne cannot travel together in a same plane, in case there is an accident.
Prince William first broke this rule when he flew with Kate Middleton and his eldest son Prince George, who is second in line to Australia for a royal tour in 2014.
King Charles breaks royal protocol for Kate Middleton
During the Trooping the Colour in 2024, King Charles broke a major royal protocol for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.
The British monarch broke the tradition by having Princess Kate stand next to him at balcony instead of his son, Prince William.
Kate Middleton breaches royal tradition at Wimbledon 2025
During the Wimbledon 2025 final, Kate Middleton comforted a tennis player by breaching a royal tradition.
The Princess of Wales, who attended the sporting event as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ditched handshakes for a hug as she wanted to comfort Ons Jabeur, who lost the match.