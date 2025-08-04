Home / Royal

Meghan Markle to King Charles: 5 times royals figures broke key protocols

Here are five times the British Royal Family members breached special protocols

Meghan Markle to King Charles: 5 times royals figures broke key protocols
Meghan Markle to King Charles: 5 times royals figures broke key protocols

The British Royal Family, known for their strict rules and traditions, has broken royal protocols a handful of times.

From attending public school to entering a car before Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the Buckingham Palace have repeatedly pushed the boundaries of protocol.

Here are the top five instances where they broke formal expectations, showcasing a more human side to the monarchy.

Meghan Markle enters car before Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle enters car before Queen Elizabeth II
Meghan Markle enters car before Queen Elizabeth II

Back in 2018, Meghan Markle broke one of the major protocols of the Palace.

During a royal outing, the Duchess of Sussex was seen entering a vehicle ahead of Queen Elizabeth II.

This incident sparked a lot of backlash, with Royal watchers calling it a clear breach of decorum.

Princess Diana’s decision to send Prince William, Prince Harry to public school

Princess Diana’s decision to send Prince William, Prince Harry to public school
Princess Diana’s decision to send Prince William, Prince Harry to public school

Princess Diana insisted that her kids, Prince Harry and Prince William, will attend a public school unlike other young royals—breaching a royal protocol.

As a result, the Prince of Wales became the first heir to the throne to attend the public school.

Prince William once travelled in same plane with Prince George

Prince William once travelled in same plane with Prince George
Prince William once travelled in same plane with Prince George

It is a known Royal Family rule that two heirs of the British throne cannot travel together in a same plane, in case there is an accident.

Prince William first broke this rule when he flew with Kate Middleton and his eldest son Prince George, who is second in line to Australia for a royal tour in 2014.

King Charles breaks royal protocol for Kate Middleton

King Charles breaks royal protocol for Kate Middleton
 King Charles breaks royal protocol for Kate Middleton

During the Trooping the Colour in 2024, King Charles broke a major royal protocol for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

The British monarch broke the tradition by having Princess Kate stand next to him at balcony instead of his son, Prince William.

Kate Middleton breaches royal tradition at Wimbledon 2025

Kate Middleton breaches royal tradition at Wimbledon 2025
Kate Middleton breaches royal tradition at Wimbledon 2025

During the Wimbledon 2025 final, Kate Middleton comforted a tennis player by breaching a royal tradition.

The Princess of Wales, who attended the sporting event as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ditched handshakes for a hug as she wanted to comfort Ons Jabeur, who lost the match.

Read more :

Royal

Crown Prince Hussein marks baby Iman’s 1st birthday with adorable painting

Crown Prince Hussein marks baby Iman’s 1st birthday with adorable painting
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August last year

King Charles shares emotional update as Princess Anne lands in trouble

King Charles shares emotional update as Princess Anne lands in trouble
Buckingham Palace releases first statement as new danger looms on Princess Anne

Prince George sends tender boat on secret mission during Greek holiday

Prince George sends tender boat on secret mission during Greek holiday
Prince William, Kate, and their three children reportedly enjoyed sailing at the Greek islands last month

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson reunite for ‘casual walk’ in Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson reunite for ‘casual walk’ in Windsor Castle
The Duke and Duchess of York were last seen together in April when the exes joined the Royal Family on Easter

Princess Beatrice’s stepson shops sweet gift for half-sister Sienna on holiday

Princess Beatrice’s stepson shops sweet gift for half-sister Sienna on holiday
Wolfie was last seen at Buckingham Palace with his half-sisters and stepmom Princess Beatrice

Queen Letizia exudes elegance during solo appearance at special event

Queen Letizia exudes elegance during solo appearance at special event
Queen Letizia attends Atlántida Mallorca Film Fest without husband King Felipe

Meghan Markle tipped to receive ‘birthday’ wish from King Charles, Kate

Meghan Markle tipped to receive ‘birthday’ wish from King Charles, Kate
Meghan Markle set to celebrate her 44th birthday with Prince Harry and kids in Los Angels, California

Prince William, Princess Kate acknowledge crucial role for Royal Family’s future

Prince William, Princess Kate acknowledge crucial role for Royal Family’s future
The Prince and Princess of Wales got the new task as the next King and Queen of Britain