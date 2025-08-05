Home / Royal

Meghan Markle celebrates joint 44th birthday with twin pal Abigail Spencer

The Duchess of Sussex and Abigail Spencer shared screen in an American legal drama, 'Suits'

Suits sisters turn 44!

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer have ringed in their joint 44th birthday together on Monday as they both were born on August 4.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Grey's Anatomy actress, who played Rachel Zane and Dana Scot in Suits respectively, are close friends since 2011.

To mark the joyous occasion, Spencer took to her Instagram account to share a gushing tribute for Meghan by posting a sweet message with a slew of throwback photos of them.

In the first image, Meghan and Spencer could be seen sharing a tender hug as they posed to the camera wearing matching black ensembles while the other photo showed them posing on a New York City street.

“As glorious as the day I met you. Champagne in human form. A creature unlike any other. Thank you for being a sister in this life, and beyond. Words can’t capture. From the rooftops. So grateful for your life, @meghan,” she wrote in the caption.

Spencer further added, “Thanks for saving mine. Love, Abs. 44/4. 8/4/81.”

Meghan Markle also reciprocated the loved in the comment section, sending her own birthday wishes to Spencer.

“Thank you, sweet Abs! Right back at you, and happy birthday to YOU! 44/4,” the wife of Prince Harry added.


The duchess also received heartfelt tributes from her other pals as well, including Jamie Kern Lima and Kelly McKee Zajfen. 

The British monarch shares vibrant glimpses from his latest engagement amid Scottish holiday

The Princess of Wales underwent chemotherapy for nine months after her cancer diagnosis last year

Here are five times the British Royal Family members breached special protocols

The King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, drops a heartwarming post on the Duchess of Sussex’s special day

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly have special plans to raise their three children

King Charles' office issues upsetting update for fans as big risk lingers on Royal residence

Prince Andrew’s controversial Thai trip details leaked in explosive book, 'The Rise and Fall of the House of York'

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August last year