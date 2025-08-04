Home / Royal

Royal Family shares disappointing update as potential danger looms

King Charles' office issues upsetting update for fans as big risk lingers on Royal residence

Royal residence has issued an urgent statement as potential threat looms in the wake of deadly forecast.

As reported by Express UK, Balmoral Castle has been shut down for the visitors Today, August 4, after Storm Floris forecast.

The announcement was made via an official statement released by the crown estate amid the forecast by Met Office that storm Floris might cause winds up to 90mph and heavy rainfall to much of Northern Ireland, Scotland and the North of England.

"Balmoral will be closed to the public today, Monday 4th August, due to Storm Floris. Please do not travel to the Estate. We will be issuing refunds for tickets to visit today. Stay safe everyone," read the statement issued by King Charles office.

Amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office. People in affected areas have been advised not to travel as a 'danger to life' warning is issued due to the strong gusts forecast.

It is pertinent to mention, Balmoral Castle grounds are usually open to visitors from 10am to 5pm.

They can roam around Castle's Ballroom to view the 2025 exhibition.

However, the Castle will remain close for the visitors from August 11 until October, as the Royal Family will be gathered at the estate for their summer break.

