King Charles captures hearts in traditional kilt amid Scottish summer break

King Charles is enjoying his summer break to the fullest!
On Monday, August 4, the British Royal Family posted a delightful update on its Instagram account, sharing peeks into the monarch’s exciting summer holiday in Scotland.
For his first outing amid the Scottish break, the 76-year-old King made a delightful appearance at the 2025 Mey Games, where he gave a huge nod to Scottish Highlands’ culture by wearing a traditional kilt.
In the images shared by Buckingham Palace, His Majesty was seen dressed in a white shirt layered with a khaki waist coat and matching blazer and paired with a blue-and-khaki kilt.
He completed his look by wearing thick red socks and black shoes.
“The King has attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness!” shared the Royal Family in the caption.
They continued, “The Games celebrate the hospitality, culture and talents of the people of the North Highlands. The event includes pipe bands, and competitive games including tug of war and tossing the caber.”
Adding further, the palace detailed, “First established in the village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the 70th Birthday of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, The Mey Games have since become an annual tradition.”
Fans reaction:
Sharing their heartwarming reaction, a fan commented, “Fantastic pic’s of King Charles, he looks so well & so happy.”
Another admired, “Wow, that’s awesome! The energy must have been incredible to witness firsthand!”
“Such a beautiful kilt,” a third praised.
This update from the Royal Family comes a day after they celebrated the retirement of their beloved Ceremonial Carriage Horse, Tyrone.