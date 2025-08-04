Princess Kate, Prince William to 'rip up’ rules for George, Charlotte, Louis

Princess Kate and Prince William are tipped to “rip up” the Royal Family's rule book for the sake of their three kids.
The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly want a “normal” childhood for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
A royal expert Ingrid Seward told The I paper, "It’s not like it was in Charles’s youth, nowadays children make their own decisions .It’s just so different to when even William was brought up. I think children have immense choices now that they didn’t have even 15 years ago.”
As per the expert, the royal couple would not mind if their kids decided to pursue private careers instead of becoming working royals.
Another royal historian, Marlene Koenig, chimed in, "William and Catherine, to a certain extent, are going to rip up the rule book and do it their way. I would imagine Charlotte will be part of the picture. I’m not so sure about Louis.”
All of King Charles's siblings had working roles within the Royal Family.
Meanwhile, William's brother Prince Harry also held a working role within the Royal Family until he decided to walk away from the royal duties with Meghan Markle in 2020.
George is second in the in line to the throne, while Charlotte and Louis are third and fourth in the Royal Family line of succession.