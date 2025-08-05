Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia join family for first time at summer home

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia joined the Spanish Royal Family for the first time as they opened the gates to their summer house, Marivent, on the island of Mallorca.
The princesses were accompanied by King Felipe, Queen Letizia and the mother of the monarch, Queen Sofia.
On Monday, August 4, the official Instagram of the Spanish Royal Family shared a carousel of clicks from the event, where the Royals met the Avarca de Menorca team, along with other important names.
The family greeted the hundreds of guests invited to Marivent in the resident's famous gardens.
In the caption of the social media post, the Royals congratulated the club for winning the 50th Queen's Cup Iberdrola Volleyball.
For the reception, Queen Letizia wore an elegant all-white sundress, matching the king, who wore a simple white shirt with black pants.
Meanwhile, Queen Sophia opted for big florals pattern, as her outfit featured aquamarine trousers and a jacket with blue and lilac flowers.
The two princesses also rocked light spring prints, as Leonor was in a bright blue printed off-the-shoulder dress, while Sofia slipped into a bright pink dress with a high neck and fitted skirt.
Notably, the family are expected to take some private holidays after their stay in Mallorca before some major changes.
Princess Leonor is set to start a year of training with Spain's air force, as she has completed her military training. Infanta Sofia will be going to university in Berlin and Lisbon.