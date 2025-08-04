Meghan Markle to receive special birthday surprise from Beatrice, Eugenie?

Although King Charles has snubbed Meghan Markle on her special day, the Duchess of Sussex may still receive a special birthday surprise from members of the Royal Family.
As the mother of two celebrates her 44th birthday today, on August 4, royal commentator Jennie Bond believes that she may get a delightful present from her sisters-in-law, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Speaking to GB News, Bond suggested that the Princesses of York may have been the only royals likely to reach out to the Suits alum on her big day, given their previous close relationship.
"I don’t think Meghan should hold her breath for birthday messages from the Royal Family, though it may well be that Princess Eugenie, and possibly Beatrice, will send a present or a card,” the expert stated.
She continued, "I definitely thought that being 44 was a bit of a nondescript birthday, not particularly worthy of a special celebration.”
Further adding to her statement, Jennie Bond claimed that regardless of whether anyone else wishes Meghan on her birthday or not, but it is certain that Prince Harry will spoil her with a big celebration.
Jennie Bond said, "But I’m sure that Harry will want to make a fuss of his wife on her special day. As far as I can see, he is still head over heels in love with Meghan and will probably organise a romantic dinner or perhaps a beach party with friends and lots of children to celebrate their happy family life in California.”
"Maybe a sunrise yoga session would set the day up rather nicely! I think Meghan deserves to be pretty happy with how this year has gone so far,” she noted.
Notably, Meghan Markle did not receive any message from King Charles on her 44th birthday.