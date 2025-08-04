Home / Royal

Meghan Markle receives loving birthday tribute after Royal Family snub

The Duchess of Sussex receives birthday love from close ones amid estrangement from the British Royal Family

Meghan Markle receives loving birthday tribute after Royal Family snub


No matter what anyone thinks of her, Meghan Markle is cherished, and her close ones’ heartfelt tribute is proof to it.

On her 44th birthday on Monday, August 4, the Duchess of Sussex received a loving message from her As Ever family, who shared a heart-melting tribute to celebrate their founder’s special day.

The team of Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, took to its official Instagram account to pen a sweet wish that read, “Celebrating the woman behind it all.”

They delightfully added, “She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan.”

Accompanying the loving tribute was a black-and-white photo of the mother of two, featuring her in a gorgeous sleeveless dress smiling brightly as she strolled through a garden.

She accentuated her look with a hat and statement jewelry, including a necklace, several bracelets and rings.

P.C. Instagram/aseverofficial
P.C. Instagram/aseverofficial

The Suits alum launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in April 2025.

Shortly after its launch, the brand drew widespread attention and sold out within hours of going live, highlighting the support and interest surrounding the Duchess’s new business venture.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, after dating him for over a year. The couple shares two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Read more :

Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William to 'rip up’ rules for George, Charlotte, Louis

Princess Kate, Prince William to 'rip up’ rules for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly have special plans to raise their three children

Royal Family shares disappointing update as potential danger looms

Royal Family shares disappointing update as potential danger looms
King Charles' office issues upsetting update for fans as big risk lingers on Royal residence

Prince Andrew’s Thai adventures exposed in new bombshell memoir

Prince Andrew’s Thai adventures exposed in new bombshell memoir
Prince Andrew’s controversial Thai trip details leaked in explosive book, 'The Rise and Fall of the House of York'

Crown Prince Hussein marks baby Iman’s 1st birthday with adorable painting

Crown Prince Hussein marks baby Iman’s 1st birthday with adorable painting
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, in August last year

King Charles shares emotional update as Princess Anne lands in trouble

King Charles shares emotional update as Princess Anne lands in trouble
Buckingham Palace releases first statement as new danger looms on Princess Anne

Prince George sends tender boat on secret mission during Greek holiday

Prince George sends tender boat on secret mission during Greek holiday
Prince William, Kate, and their three children reportedly enjoyed sailing at the Greek islands last month

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson reunite for ‘casual walk’ in Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson reunite for ‘casual walk’ in Windsor Castle
The Duke and Duchess of York were last seen together in April when the exes joined the Royal Family on Easter

Princess Beatrice’s stepson shops sweet gift for half-sister Sienna on holiday

Princess Beatrice’s stepson shops sweet gift for half-sister Sienna on holiday
Wolfie was last seen at Buckingham Palace with his half-sisters and stepmom Princess Beatrice