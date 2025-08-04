Meghan Markle receives loving birthday tribute after Royal Family snub

No matter what anyone thinks of her, Meghan Markle is cherished, and her close ones’ heartfelt tribute is proof to it.
On her 44th birthday on Monday, August 4, the Duchess of Sussex received a loving message from her As Ever family, who shared a heart-melting tribute to celebrate their founder’s special day.
The team of Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, took to its official Instagram account to pen a sweet wish that read, “Celebrating the woman behind it all.”
They delightfully added, “She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan.”
Accompanying the loving tribute was a black-and-white photo of the mother of two, featuring her in a gorgeous sleeveless dress smiling brightly as she strolled through a garden.
She accentuated her look with a hat and statement jewelry, including a necklace, several bracelets and rings.
The Suits alum launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in April 2025.
Shortly after its launch, the brand drew widespread attention and sold out within hours of going live, highlighting the support and interest surrounding the Duchess’s new business venture.
Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, after dating him for over a year. The couple shares two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.