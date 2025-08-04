Home / Royal

Kate Middleton's shocking health update sparks 'treatment failure' concerns

The Princess of Wales underwent chemotherapy for nine months after her cancer diagnosis last year

Princess Kate has sparked worries with declining health since completing her cancer treatment last year.

The Princess of Wales, who returned to public duties in September 2024 — nine months after undergoing chemotherapy has concerned fans and loved ones with her "painfully thin" physique.

An inside source has spilled exclusive beans about Kate's struggles after cancer treatment in new health update as she shocked everyone with her appearance at Wimbledon 2025.

"Kate is painfully thin, and people are worried it's a sign that she is struggling with her recovery from cancer treatment – or worse, she's had a relapse," the source told Radar.

They went on to explain, "She's been through so much, and she wants to be there for the royal family and do her part, but clearly she's not well."

Reflecting on the concerning aspects of Catherine's health after cancer, the insider claimed, "Word is she's having a difficult time and has no appetite and is losing weight as a result. She's gaunt and has little to no muscle tone. Kate always had an athletic figure, but she's far from it now."

"She's been through an arduous journey. Chemotherapy is no walk in the park. It's left its mark on herm," they added.

Did Kate Middleton's cancer treatment fail?

Speaking to the aforementioned outlet Dr. Gabe Mirkin raised concern that Kate might not have responded to the cancer treatment as she should have.

"Kate is severely underweight at around 90 pounds, 19 months after abdominal surgery, cancer, and chemotherapy," Gabe noted.

She continued, "This severe weight loss can be caused by the chemotherapy itself, not eating enough because she doesn't feel very well, or treatment failure for her cancer."

The doctor who did not treat Kate during her cancer concluded her argument noting, "The severe loss of fat, muscle, and bone can interfere with her own immunity's ability to cure the cancer."

It is pertinent to mention, in January, Kate Middleton announced that she is in remission from cancer and en-route to recovery from cancer.

