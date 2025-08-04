Buckingham Palace shares joyful message on Meghan Markle’s 44th birthday

Buckingham Palace posted a special update after King Charles celebrated a major event.
As Meghan Markle rings in her 44th birthday on Monday, August 4, Buckingham Palace took to the British Royal Famiy’s official Instagram account to share a joyful message.
In the update, the palace posted a carousel of heartwarming photographs, featuring the King enjoying his summer break to the fullest in Scotland.
During his latest outing, Charles marked his attendance at the 2025 Mey Games, which celebrates the incredible hospitality and culture of the residents of North Highlands.
Sharing about the event, the Royals penned, “The King has attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness!”
“The Games celebrate the hospitality, culture and talents of the people of the North Highlands. The event includes pipe bands, and competitive games including tug of war and tossing the caber,” they added.
Briefing about the esteemed game’s background, the Royal Family noted, “First established in the village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the 70th Birthday of The Queen Mother, The Mey Games have since become an annual tradition.”
Buckingham Palace’s delightful update coincides with Meghan Markle’s 44th birthday.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is the wife of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, shares two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – with him.
Notably, the couple’s relationship with the British Royal Family has turned strained since they stepped down from their royal duties and relocated to the United States in 2020.