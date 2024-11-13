Trending

Khushi Kapoor breaks silence on Vedang Raina dating rumors

'The Archies' actress finally addresses relationship speculations with the 'Jigra' actor Vedang Raina

  by Web Desk
  November 13, 2024
Khushi Kapoor has finally opened up about dating rumors with Vedang Raina.

During an interview with Bazaar India, The Archies star was asked how she, as an actor, navigates all the chatter about her love life.

Khushi responded, "It’s definitely new for me, and it’s not something I had to put much thought into before. I would like my work to be the main focus.”

She went on to explain, “I understand there’s a certain curiosity when you’re in the public eye but I think it’s best to keep your personal life private and let your work be the priority."

Elsewhere in the interview, daughter of late Sri Devi also revealed who is her go to person in the family when it comes to work advice, "I go to Janhvi, dad, and Arjun (Kapoor) bhaiyya (brother the most. They have many more years of knowledge than me.”

Further adding, “So it definitely helps to get their opinion on things when I’m not entirely sure of how to handle certain situations."

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Neftlix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. 

