Selena Gomez gives masterclass after new Disney show makes record

Selena Gomez gave a masterclass at the Dodge College after her Disney show achieved a new milestone.
The Only Murders in the Building starlet went for a boss lady look for the event as she donned a pastel colour oversized blazer and pants.
She finished the look with a pair of maroon high heels and golden hoop earrings.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she shared a fan’s post and wrote “I wish I could’ve hugged you all.”
Another clip prior to the event, showed students lining up for the event before the Rare Beauty founder made a grand entry.
Selena’s public appearance comes after her hit show, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, made a new record of viewership on Disney+.
The Disney Branded Television president said in a statement, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has reintroduced the magic of the Russo family to a new generation, resonating with audiences across platforms.”
He added, “Its standout debut reflects the enduring appeal and relevance of this beloved franchise – and the creativity and talent driving this new chapter.”
The first episode of the show garnered 3.2M views globally in the first 12 days of streaming, making Wizards Beyond Waverly Place the most-watched series in no time.