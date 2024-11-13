Entertainment

Selena Gomez gives masterclass after new Disney show makes record

The Rare Beauty founder's ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ hits new record of viewership On Disney+

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024


Selena Gomez gave a masterclass at the Dodge College after her Disney show achieved a new milestone.

The Only Murders in the Building starlet went for a boss lady look for the event as she donned a pastel colour oversized blazer and pants.

She finished the look with a pair of maroon high heels and golden hoop earrings.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she shared a fan’s post and wrote “I wish I could’ve hugged you all.”

Another clip prior to the event, showed students lining up for the event before the Rare Beauty founder made a grand entry.

Selena’s public appearance comes after her hit show, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, made a new record of viewership on Disney+.

The Disney Branded Television president said in a statement, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has reintroduced the magic of the Russo family to a new generation, resonating with audiences across platforms.”

He added, “Its standout debut reflects the enduring appeal and relevance of this beloved franchise – and the creativity and talent driving this new chapter.”

The first episode of the show garnered 3.2M views globally in the first 12 days of streaming, making Wizards Beyond Waverly Place the most-watched series in no time.

Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE

Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE
Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches

Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

Entertainment News

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Chris Evans reveals major ‘life’ goal after marrying Alba Baptista
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Celine Dion shares hilarious encounter with Siri to play her song: WATCH
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
John Krasinski receives PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive title
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley become ‘homebodies’ after baby’s public debut
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Inside Anne Hatway’s ‘graceful’ 42nd birthday celebration
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Ariana Grande swoons over ‘adorable’ boyfriend Ethan Slater
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Benny Blanco reveals his, Selena Gomez’s surprisingly early wake-up time
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Britney Spears ends financial ties with Kevin Federline after final child support payment
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Cillian Murphy 'Small Things Like These' surpasses 'Oppenheimer' ratings
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Timothée Chalamet moved to tears singing Bob Dylan song in 'A Complete Unknown'