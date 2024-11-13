Chris Evans reveals major ‘life’ goal after marrying Alba Baptista

Chris Evans cannot wait to start a family with his loving wife Alba Baptista.
The Captain America: The First Avenger actor exchange wedding vows with the Portuguese actress in Cape Cod on September 9, 2023.
During a recent chat with Access Hollywood along with co-star Dwayne Johnson, he shared a major life goal.
He said, "Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely. The title of dad is an exciting one."
Chris has gotten candid about starting a family on numerous occasions.
The Avengers star told PEOPLE, "That's absolutely something I want. Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made , it was about the relationships, the families they created."
Even though the renowned actor has a stellar career, but his ultimate aim in life is to take care of family.
Chris continued, "Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."
On the work front, he is promoting upcoming movie Red One, which will release on November 15, 2024.