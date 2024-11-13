Entertainment

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

'Dancing with the Stars' celebrated its milestone night of completing 500 episodes on Tuesday, November 12

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Dancing With the Stars celebrated show's biggest milestone with surprise dance round and key elimination.

On Tuesday, episode 12 of season 33 not only marked 500th episode of the reality competition, but also waves goodbye to one of their dancing pair, Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach.

The show kicked off with a delightful performance Sharna Burgess, as well as judge Derek Hough and co-host Julianne Hough on Crazy in Love.

After introducing the OG judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.Meanwhile, Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro paid homage to late judge Len Goodman.

For the first time in DWTS history, the contestants were given a unique challenge in which they had to draw a dance style.

Afterwards they were given only five minutes and a song to prepare themselves to showcase their moves.

In this round, Howard and Karagach scored 26 points out of 30, lowest among other participants, which resulted in their elimination from Dancing competition.

After the elimination, Dwight Howard praised his dancing partner Daniella Karagach noting, "I had an amazing experience," with such "an amazing partner."

Meanwhile, Daniella Karagach added, "A lot of people said we couldn't do it, and we did it. And for me, that's a win."

The semi final of Dancing with the Stars will air on ABC on November, 19.

