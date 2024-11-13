Trending

Priyanka Chopra wraps filming for 'Citadel' S2 with a 'BANG'

The global icon Priyanka Chopra has finished filming on season 2 of her Netflix series 'Citadel'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Priyanka Chopra wraps up filming for Citadel S2 with a BANG
Priyanka Chopra wraps up filming for 'Citadel' S2 with a 'BANG' 

It’s a wrap for Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel Season 2!

On Instagram, the Baywatch star shared a celebratory post as the filming of Citadel S2 nears the end.

In the series of pictures shared by the Don actress on Wednesday, Chopra was seen happily posing with the cast and crew members of the movie while relishing a mouth-watering meal.

“My job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work, who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor,” Priyanka noted.

She continued, “They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+ ..”


The post further read, “This is my magical team of Citadel S2. (Some missing ). From hair, make up , wardrobe , management transport, assistants, child care." 

Priyanka concluded, "I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season ) if it wasn’t for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let’s finish filming this season with a BANG‼️”

It is pertinent to mention that Priyanka Chopra commenced filming for Citadel Season 2 back in September, sharing an early morning clip. 

