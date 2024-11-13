Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE

Kendall Jenner turned heads by trading in her signature blonde hair for a stunning short brunette look during recent outing.
On Tuesday, November 12, the 29-year-old supermodel debuted her fresh new hairdo under a baseball hat as she arived at Sushi Park for dinner with friends in West Hollywood, California.
For the outing, Jenner styled her short brunette hair with a chic leather jacket and black pants, looking absolutely stunning.
Prior to stepping out, The Kardashians star also posted her new hairdo on Instagram with simply adding "woman getting haircut" emoji in the caption.
Jenner shared a carousel of photos of herself without wearing anything and flaunting her short hair.
Shortly after the post, her ardent fans flooded the comment section, gushing over new brunette look.
One fan wrote, “Short is the new long baby.”
While another noted, “The bob is back and it’s gorg.”
“She is so beautiful with any haircut,” the third penned.
The fourth added, “At last! Brunette again!”
Meanwhile, Jenner’s close pal, Gigi Hadid also gave a seal of approval for her new look with penning, “Yes!.”
Moreover, Kendall Jenner had been rocking the blonde hair since September.