 Emily Blunt amusing reaction to John Krasinski’s Sexiest Man Alive title

Emily Blunt couldn’t contain her laughter when her husband, John Krasinski, was named People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the IF star shared his wife’s reaction to the news of Krasinski was branded as the sexiest man alive.
He said, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”
Gushing about Blunt, he shared, “It's that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her.”
Krasinski also quipped that his new title won't help him at home, and will make him do 'more household chores”
He went on to say about The Devils Wear Prada star, “She'll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’”
The couple have been married for 14 years and share two daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, eight.
Krasinski is famous for his acting as Jim Halpert in the popular TV series The Office, which ran from 2005-2013.
In addition, he starred in the well-known Prime Video series Jack Ryan (2018–2023) and Michael Bay’s 13 Hours (2016).
He also showed his behind-the-camera skills by helming the horror films A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020) as well as IF (2024).