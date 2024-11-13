Entertainment

Emily Blunt amusing reaction to John Krasinski’s Sexiest Man Alive title

John Krasinski was crowned as PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Emily Blunt amusing reaction to John Krasinski’s Sexiest Man Alive title
 Emily Blunt amusing reaction to John Krasinski’s Sexiest Man Alive title

Emily Blunt couldn’t contain her laughter when her husband, John Krasinski, was named People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the IF star shared his wife’s reaction to the news of Krasinski was branded as the sexiest man alive.

He said, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

Gushing about Blunt, he shared, “It's that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her.”

Krasinski also quipped that his new title won't help him at home, and will make him do 'more household chores”

He went on to say about The Devils Wear Prada star, “She'll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’”

The couple have been married for 14 years and share two daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, eight.

Krasinski is famous for his acting as Jim Halpert in the popular TV series The Office, which ran from 2005-2013.

In addition, he starred in the well-known Prime Video series Jack Ryan (2018–2023) and Michael Bay’s 13 Hours (2016).

He also showed his behind-the-camera skills by helming the horror films A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020) as well as IF (2024).  

Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study

Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study

Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Timothy West, British theater and screen actor dies at 90
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Zendaya finds acting with boyfriend Tom Holland 'strangely comfortable'
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Chris Evans reveals major ‘life’ goal after marrying Alba Baptista
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Selena Gomez gives masterclass after new Disney show makes record
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Celine Dion shares hilarious encounter with Siri to play her song: WATCH
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
John Krasinski receives PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive title
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley become ‘homebodies’ after baby’s public debut