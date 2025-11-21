Britney Spears sparks concern by walking with Champagne flute

Entertainment

  By Javeria Ahmed
Britney Spears was spotted walking to her car with a champagne flute in hand, raising fresh concerns among family members over what they describe as erratic behavior.

After exiting Stonehaus wine bar in Westlake Village, California on Tuesday, the Womanizer singer was seen holding the drink.

Her representatives assured the Daily Mail that she wasn’t drinking alcohol.

On Thursday, Spears stepped forward to react on the photos obtained by the outlet, saying the paparazzi “incredibly mean,” as they always take “the worst photos” of her, and she “can’t go anywhere” without being harassed.

“It’s so offensive,” she added.

Photos captured Spears leaving the venue and walking to her car with a staff member from the wine bar.

The Toxic hitmaker tried to stay low-key with sunglasses and a white lace scarf over her head.

She paired a brown plaid blazer with a cropped lace top and low-rise blue jeans, finishing the outfit with brown heels and a taupe handbag.

Her makeup featured bold red lips, and her hair fell in tousled waves around her face.

Notably, Spear’s recent appearance came after she grabbed headlines last month as she was seen driving erratically following a night out with friends, reportedly swerving into other lanes after leaving Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

