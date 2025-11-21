Entertainment

Ariana Grande hit with COVID-19 after 'cringe' PDA with Cynthia sparks frenzy

Ariana Grande issues health update amid 'semi-binary' relationship rumours with 'Wicked' costar Cynthia Erivo

  By Riba Shaikh
Ariana Grande has shared a concerning health update amid relationship rumours with Wicked costar Cynthia.

The 7 Rings singer - who is currently promoting her upcoming film - Wicked: For Good shared that she is suffering from COVID-19.

On Thursday, November 20, Ariana sharing a black-and-white image from her appearance on The Tonight Show on 18 November, wrote, "moments before Covid."

Ariana's story confirmed that she was tested positive for COVID after her appearance at the show.

This update from the We Can't Be Friends singer came just days after a video of her and Cynthia Erivo sparked frenzy - in which the Luther star was caught on camera during a weird act.

In a now-viral video, Cynthia was seen kissing Ariana's hand after producer Marc Platt briefly touched the latter's arm.

The moment sparked frenzy on social media with many fans slamming it as "cringe" PDA between the costars.

While others assumed if there was some sort of "semi-binary" relationship going on between Ariana and Cynthia.

"Its like Cynthia is her puppet master and servant at the same time, cringe" one fan wrote.

Another claimed, "Cynthia is very protective. Maybe has a crush on Ariana? That’s the vibe I get."

"I seriously think there is something very unsettling going on here," noted a third.

"This relationship is stranger than Trump and Epstein," one user commented.

Wicked: For Good is set to release on November 21, 2025.

